WATCH: Trump Calls Into Fox to Whine That He’s the One Who “Came Up With the Vaccine”

Donald Trump had very few accomplishments when he was in office. He passed a tax cut, but that didn’t really help anyone outside of the very wealthy. He also placed 3 new Supreme Court Justices, though those were all controversial.

The last accomplishment while he was in office while COVID vaccines were developed. And while he is desperate for credit, he hasn’t encouraged his supporters to get inoculated. That changed on Tuesday night when he called into Maria Bartiromo’s Fox News show.

The former President predicted upcoming Republican success, “I think we have a chance of taking back the house. I think we have a chance to do better in the senate. We need leadership in the senate, which frankly we don’t have. We need better leadership in the senate. We have a good chance to take back the senate. And frankly, we will make our decision after that. But you know what, if you take a look at the polls, Maria, when a look at what is happening at the southern border, and we had it for the first time ever, we had it, and prices were low.”

Trump then demanded credit for the vaccines, saying, “When you took a look at all of the things and then you think I was the one that came up with the vaccine, this administration came up with the vaccine, we would become I think worse than 1917 where 50,000,000 to 100,000,000 people died. The vaccine is such big thing. When you add it all up, I think we will do very well in two years and I think we are going to do very well in four years.”

Watch a clip of the segment below, courtesy of Fox News

Trump calls in to Fox to complain that he's the one who "came up with the vaccine." pic.twitter.com/5j4SzEAbmq — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) March 16, 2021