Breaking: A Texas Man With Guns and Ammo Was Arrested Outside of Kamala Harris’ Residence

On January 6th, an insurrection occurred at the US Capitol. Thankfully, many of the terrorists were unarmed. They had to make due using flags, mace or other objects as weapons.

But there is a fear that there are many terrorist style attacks to come. That fear was strengthened on Wednesday when an armed man was arrested outside the residence on Vice President Kamala Harris.

According to a Washington DC police report:

“On Wednesday, March 17, 2021, Second District officers responded, at approximately 12:12 PM to the 3400 block of Massachusetts Avenue, NW in reference to a suspicious person based on an intelligence bulletin that originated from Texas who was detained by US Secret Service. MPD members arrested and charged 31 year-old Paul Murray, of San Antonio, TX, for Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, for Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun Outside of a Business, for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. A rifle and ammunition were recovered from the subjects vehicle.”

Reporter Fin Gomez statement on Texas man detained by Secret Service near VP residence at Naval Observatory & subsequently arrested by DCPD for carrying weapon rifle & ammo in vehicle. VP has been staying at Blair House, near WH, while repair work done at VP residence.

Reporter Fin Gomez noted that Kamala Harris is not currently staying at the regular VP residence that is being repaired. She is currently staying at Blair House, which is also known as the President’s Guest House.

This is a still developing story with more to come.