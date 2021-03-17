Rep. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney Just Called Out Devin Nunes For Being A Russian Asset

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) named names and called Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) as Republicans who got bogus info from the Russians.

Video of Rep. Maloney on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House:

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) calls out Devin Nunes, Ron Johnson, Rudy Giuliani, and other Republicans in Congress for being Russian assets. pic.twitter.com/JTNP4lgFWv — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 17, 2021

Rep. Maloney said:



I’m proud that Chairman Adam Schiff and those on the Intelligence Committee wrote into law the agencies to issue this report because now everyone can see what I was excited about and the fact is that they were so comfortable using people like Nunes that a known Russian asset sent information to Devon Nunes at the intelligence committee, we had the package receipt and what prompted that appearance on your show was that I questioned him during a hearing, an open hearing, about what was in the box. When he had received, the same information presumably that Ron Johnson trying to spread around using the position in the Senate as the chairman at that time of the Homeland Security Committee.

So it’s extraordinary that Russia’s strategy was to spread disinformation using American media organizations like Fox and OAN but even more alarmingly senior members of the U.S. Senate and House in an effort to launder the disinformation in a way that the media might find credible. Luckily the media I think most of it and the rest of us knew what was up and called foul but it’s an extraordinary statement now the Republican party lost its way that they would somehow talk themselves into becoming and this is a term of art useful idiots for the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin. And Rudy Giuliani. All of these people were more than willing to do the bidding of a Russian dictator to try to win an American election. It is breathtaking.

The Russian influence in the Republican Party didn’t end with Trump’s defeat. People like Devin Nunes are still trying to push Russian propaganda. Putin is inside the Republican Party. Republicans aren’t just an America last party. They are also a Russia first party, and until the Russians are cleaned out of the GOP, the party itself will remain a threat to American democracy.

