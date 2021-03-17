Mitch McConnell’s Filibuster Threat Has Spectacularly Backfired

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell thought that he could threaten Democrats into not changing the filibuster, but now President Biden is signaling support for reform.

Here is the transcript of Biden on ABC News supporting filibuster reform:

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: So you’re for that reform? You’re for bringing back the talking filibuster?

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: I am. That’s what it was supposed to be. Look, I think — don’t hold me to the numbers, George, but I think between 1960 and 2000, there were l — I’m makin’ this number up. I don’t know. There were, like — you know, 50 filibusters. Now there’re, like, 200 since then, since that rule tanked —

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: Just put a hold on it, that’s it?

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Yeah. I mean, you know, so the idea — it almost is gettin’ to the point where there’s — you know, democracy’s having a hard time functioning. A hard time functioning.

Moderate Democrats have already gotten behind the idea of needing to change the filibuster rules. The consensus among Democrats is that the filibuster rules need to change. The question is, how far are Democrats going to go?

Mitch McConnell thought that he could intimidate Democrats into not changing the filibuster with threats, but that plan has backfired by making it clear to everyone why the filibuster has to change.

Republicans are scared because if Democrats change the rules, they lose their only source of power in the Senate minority.

The game has changed as Democrats have realized that the only thing that matters is using your power now and not worrying about threats of retaliation later.

