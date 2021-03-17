Rachel Maddow Shows How Republicans Will Have More Blood On Their Hands From White Supremacist Domestic Terror

Rachel Maddow put it all together and revealed how Republicans allowing Trump to continue to push his big lie would inspire more white supremacist domestic terror.

The violent breach of the U.S. Capitol, the narratives of fraud in the recent general election, which was the extensible justification for the Capitol attack. This is the intelligence community reporting that those things will, quote, almost certainly drive domestic violent extremists to commit more violent acts in our country this year. Almost certainly. That’s from the intelligence community.

Former President Trump is, nevertheless, still thumping away at this theme. Fox brought him on the air last night to continue to say that he actually won the 2020 election, that there were millions of votes that were frauds. He said our Supreme Court didn’t have the courage to overturn elections that should have been overturned. He is still preaching this stuff. Still stoking it. It already led to the Capitol attack. Director of National Intelligence says today it will almost certainly lead to more violence. He’s still pushing it. Fox is still pushing it on their air, inviting him on the air to wax ineloquent about it.

And Republicans and the states really are just running with the whole idea that there was some sort of indefinable, unprovable, but definitely bad fraud in the last election. They can’t prove it. They haven’t been able to prosecute anyone for it. There’s no public evidence of it whatsoever. But they just feel so concerned about it that they are rolling back voting rights more aggressively than they have in more than a generation. No matter that every time their theories and feelings and vague allegations on this stuff, any time those feelings get tested, it’s just a disaster for them.

Trump’s big lie, which has been adopted as gospel by the Republican Party, is fuel for white supremacist domestic terrorists. Fox News gives Trump the platform. Trump throws gasoline on the fire, and Republicans fan the flames by pushing the big lie as fact.

Republicans could have put an end to this cycle immediately. They could have prevented the Capitol attack by debunking and rejecting the big lie that the election was stolen from Trump. Instead of rejecting it, they gave it the oxygen that it needed to grow, so when white supremacists attack the United States again, the innocent blood that spills will be on Republican hands.

