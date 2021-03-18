Biden Puts People First And Cancels Political Event To Meet With Atlanta Asian-American Leaders

President Biden and Vice President Harris have canceled an event on the American Rescue Plan and will instead meet with Asian-American leaders in Atlanta.

The White House announced the change of plans in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, “Given the tragedy in Georgia on Tuesday night, President Biden and Vice President Harris will postpone the evening political event in Georgia for a future date. During their trip to Atlanta, they will instead meet with Asian-American leaders to discuss the ongoing attacks and threats against the community, meet with other local leaders, and also visit the Centers for Disease Control to receive an update from the team of health and medical experts helping lead the fight against the pandemic.”

The President and Vice President are putting politics behind being there for the American people. A president and vice president are supposed to respond to grieving communities. Biden didn’t write a couple of tweets and then go play golf.

Asian-Americans are getting the message that violence against them isn’t being brushed aside by the Biden administration. President Biden isn’t going to Georgia to stage a photo-op. He is going there because a community is grieving.

The Consoler In Chief role has returned to the presidency.

