Biden Just Delivered What Republicans Fear The Most. Hope.

While marking the upcoming 100 millionth coronavirus dose to be administered, President Biden delivered a message of hope for the future.

Video:

President Biden delivers a strong political message that each dose of vaccine administered is a dose of hope. pic.twitter.com/A6UjRcFr1w — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 18, 2021

President Biden said:



When Vice President Harris and I took a virtual tour of a vaccination center in Arizona not long ago, one of the nurses on that tour injecting people, giving vaccinations, said that each shot was like administering a dose of hope, a dose of hope. That’s how she phrased it. Behind these 100 million shots are millions of lives changed when people receive that dose of hope.

Grandparents can hug their grandchildren again. Frontline workers who can show up at their jobs without the same fear they used to have. Teachers with the confidence to head back into the classroom. These milestones are significant accomplishments. But we have much more to do, much more to do. And the American Rescue Plan will help us do it. In addition to the cash payments to you and your families, it also provides the funds to add vaccinators, to supply more community vaccination — support more community vaccination centers, and increase testing. It will help us accelerate nationwide efforts to reopen our schools safely. And as I told the nation last week, I’ve directed all states, tribes, and territories to make all adults eligible to be vaccinated no later than May the 1st. I’m glad to see that several states are already taking that step to make more and more Americans eligible, even before May 1st. Tomorrow we will hit 100 million doses our administration has administered. I’ve always said that’s just the floor. We will not stop until we beat this pandemic.

Republicans need people to be dejected, depressed, and discouraged. They are basing their entire election strategy around voters being angry at the Biden presidency.

Few in the pundit class are asking a much more relevant question. What happens if voters aren’t angry? What will Republicans run on if the economy is back, the coronavirus pandemic has been defeated, and for the first time in years, Americans are happy?

Hope is bad for Republicans, but with new success, President Biden and the Democratic Party are bringing hope that might doom Republicans next November.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook