Dem Sen. Martin Heinrich Calls For the Filibuster to Be Abolished or Reformed

Republicans have grown very leery about the fact that the Democrats have control of the House, Senate and White House. Mitch McConnell threw a bit of a fit the other day making demands and threats about what the Republicans would do when they’re back in power.

The Democrats were able to pass their major stimulus bill without any help from Republicans. To push many of their future plans through, though, they may have to abolish the filibuster. On Thursday, Martin Heinrich called for the filibuster to either be reformed or abolished all together.

The New Mexico senator said in a statement:

“The filibuster should be abolished or, at the very least, reformed to force senators to physically hold the floor to extend debate. Too often the filibuster has been used to block our country’s continued march toward equality. We must change this. Georgia legislators are attempting to take Sunday voting away. They want to prevent Black voters from participating in our elections. Let’s call this what it is: A racist attempt to steal future elections. We have the legislation to stop this. The For the People Act would restore voting rights to Americans targeted by efforts like those in Georgia. We can’t let the filibuster continue to shield structural racism in our country. I cannot support the continued abuse of the filibuster in the United States Senate.” https://twitter.com/MartinHeinrich/status/1372674463284797444