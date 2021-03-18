Posted on by Jason Easley

Eric Swalwell Blasts Bogus GOP Resolution To Remove Him From Committee

The House Republican resolution to remove Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) from the Intel Committee leaves out multiple FBI statements that did nothing wrong.

Here is the resolution to remove Swalwell:

Rep. Swalwell pointed out that Minority Leader McCarthy’s resolution left out that Swalwell reported the Chinese spy to the FBI and cooperated with the investigation:

Kevin McCarthy does nothing about QAnon Trump terrorists in his own caucus but tries to get Rep. Swalwell removed from a committee because Swalwell was a House impeachment manager and is suing Trump for the Capitol attack.

The resolution left out the fact that Swalwell did nothing wrong. He cooperated with the FBI on the investigation.

The stimulus bill is popular. Democrats are succeeding on the pandemic and the economy, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) is a Russian asset, but Kevin McCarthy is trying to get Eric Swalwell off of the Intelligence Committee.

