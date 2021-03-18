Eric Swalwell Blasts Bogus GOP Resolution To Remove Him From Committee

The House Republican resolution to remove Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) from the Intel Committee leaves out multiple FBI statements that did nothing wrong.

Here is the resolution to remove Swalwell:

#FoxNews has obtained this Resolution seeking Congressman Eric Swalwell’s removal from the House Intelligence Committee. TBD on timing in terms of when Leader McCarthy will seek to force a vote on the House Floor. pic.twitter.com/FpX7vd9Nz5 — Mike Emanuel 🇺🇸 (@MikeEmanuelFox) March 18, 2021

Rep. Swalwell pointed out that Minority Leader McCarthy’s resolution left out that Swalwell reported the Chinese spy to the FBI and cooperated with the investigation:

Meet the New McCarthyism. Multiple sentences in resolution state “Swalwell has not denied…” Yet fails to include multiple FBI statements of “no wrongdoing” and did nothing but “cooperate.” All of this to deflect from @GOPLeader’s support for QAnon. https://t.co/2bsU72ev8H — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) March 18, 2021

Kevin McCarthy does nothing about QAnon Trump terrorists in his own caucus but tries to get Rep. Swalwell removed from a committee because Swalwell was a House impeachment manager and is suing Trump for the Capitol attack.

The resolution left out the fact that Swalwell did nothing wrong. He cooperated with the FBI on the investigation.

The stimulus bill is popular. Democrats are succeeding on the pandemic and the economy, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) is a Russian asset, but Kevin McCarthy is trying to get Eric Swalwell off of the Intelligence Committee.

