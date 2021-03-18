House Republican Glorifies Lynching During Hearing On Violence Against Asian-Americans

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) got all folksy about lynching during a hearing about violence and threats against Asian-Americans.

Video:

"There's old sayings in Texas about find all the rope in Texas and get a tall oak tree. You know, we take justice very seriously, & we ought to do that. Round up the bad guys." — here's Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) glorifying lynchings during hearing on violence against Asian-Americans pic.twitter.com/uy5irfmJCo — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 18, 2021

Rep. Roy said, “The victims of race-based violence and their families deserve justice, and the case with what we are talking about here what we saw occur in Atlanta, Georgia. I would also suggest that the victims of cartels moving illegal aliens deserve justice. The American citizens that are getting decimated by what is happening along our southern border deserve justice. The victims of rioting and looting last summer, businesses closed, deserve justice. We believe in justice. There is an old saying in Texas about find all the rope in Texas and get a tall oak tree. You know, we take justice very seriously.”

It was a hearing on threats and violence against Asian-Americans. Roy managed to equate the murder of Asisn-Americans to the peaceful George Floyd protests and work in some immigration fear-mongering as well.

A hearing about the murder and violence against minorities based on their race is not the venue to wax poetically about the virtues of lynching.

Rep. Roy’s comments could be viewed as encouraging violence.

Republicans can’t help it. Even during a hearing about violence against Asian-Americans, they have to appeal to racists.

