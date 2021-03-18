Rachel Maddow Just Reminded America That Devin Nunes Is A Russian Asset

Rachel Maddow took the discussion of Rep. Devin Nunes being a Russian asset national and made the congressman’s problems worse.

Video:

Rachel Maddow just reminded Republicans that Devin Nunes is a Russian asset. #maddow pic.twitter.com/3iavLy5SgW — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 19, 2021

Maddow said:

Last summer, the Senate Intelligence Committee in the house learned that same guy, Derkach, had mailed a stack of unknown materials to Devin Nunes, who is the top Republican on the Intelligence Committee to this day. Andrei Derkach singled out by name by the Director of National Intelligence as someone under Vladimir Putin’s direct purview who helped run this organization targeting our election last year. Congressman Nunes accepted a package from him. What was in it? Congressman Nunes has refused to answer questions about what he has received from Andrei Derkach.

He has refused to show the package to members of the intelligence community. He has refused to hand it over to the FBI which is what you should do if you get something that is sanctioned by the U.S. As a Russian agent. Still, the Republicans have kept Mr. Nunes on as the top Republican on the Intelligence Committee. How does that stand? How does that stay a thing?

Fellow members of the House are calling Devin Nunes a Russian asset, but House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is spending his time trying to remove Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) from the Intelligence Committee because he reported being targeted by a Chinese spy to the FBI.

Maddow was right. Nunes should not be on the Intelligence Committee or even in the House. The Republicans have a Russia problem, and their Devin Nunes problem is only going to get worse as the spotlight intensifies on his Russian ties.

