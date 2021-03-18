Rush Limbaugh’s Replacement Dan Bongino Whines That Joe Biden is Boring and “Terrible For Talk Radio”

Rush Limbaugh was the voice of Conservative radio for decades. He passed away, however, at the same time that Donald Trump was leaving office.

Limbaugh has been replaced on the air by Dan Bongino, a former police officer who frequently appears on Fox News. The shoes he is filling are quite large. Limbaugh has a massive and passionate audience.

And Bongino isn’t enjoying his time filling the role while Joe Biden is in office. Biden has begun his term with legislative success and a high approval rating. Worse, says Bongino, is that fact that Biden is too boring.

The new radio host made the comments during an interview with Business Insider. “Biden, not only do I think is a terrible president in these last few months, it’s just terrible for talk radio,” he said. “I think Biden is a disaster for the country and his ideas are an atrocity. But he’s boring. He’s just boring. It’s going to be a challenge. It is. It’s going to be a challenge.”

Bongino then decided to pat himself on the back for doing such a great job despite his lack of material. “I’ll tell you that it’s made me, I believe, a better broadcaster and host because you really had to dig. You’ve had to find interesting angles to stories. And Donald Trump was just a cornucopia of material.”

You can read the full interview here, courtesy of Business Insider