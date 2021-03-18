Wax Museum Removes Trump Figure Because People Keep Punching It In The Face

A San Antonio wax museum had to place their Donald Trump figure in storage because visitors kept punching it in the face.

According to The San Antonio Current, “Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks in Alamo Plaza has packed away a figure of the former reality show star-turned-former president after visitors took out four years’ worth of frustrations on it, according to the Express-News. The blond-coiffed dummy suffered damage from both punches and scratches to its face, the daily reports.”

Much like the former president, the figure has been forced into hiding due to intense public contempt and scorn.

Republicans think that Trump will lead them back to the promise land, but the very sight of his face causes people to want to punch him. That’s not a good sign for Trump’s potential impact on the campaign trail in 2022 and 2024.

It is a certainty that wax figures of other celebrities have been attacked. For example, any museum displaying OJ Simpson probably had its share of issues. One doesn’t hear about people feeling an overwhelming desire to attack Obama, Bush, or Clinton figures.

Trump is so unpopular that people punch his image in the face.

