Republicans Go Crazy With Jealousy After Biden Gets Empathy For Tumble

President Biden slipped on some steps while boarding Air Force One, but the White House reports that he is fine.

According to the White House Pool Report as delivered to PoliticusUSA, Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre told reporters, “It was very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself. He is doing 100 percent. He’s doing fine. He’s preparing for the trip just fine.”

MSNBC video:

Chuck Todd on Biden's tumble, " We have all run up stairs and had that moment ourselves. If you haven't, you are not a human being. That's for sure." We've all done it. It is not like Biden needed assistance drinking water or walking down a ramp. pic.twitter.com/9VJNRnIetQ — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 19, 2021

Monica Alba of NBC News reported, “It’s a human moment that happened to a human who happens to be, of course, the President Of The United States. A lot of attention on everything that he does. The white house says he is fine. They declined to answer whether he was inspected by any kind of doctor aboard air force one after he did take that tumble, which lasted multiple seconds. It was quite a fall going up the stairs. They said it was very, very windy at joint base Andrews. That may have contributed to it. He is doing completely fine, according to the White House spokeswoman on the plane.”

It has to drive Republicans crazy that even Biden’s tumbles humanize him more with the American people. Conservative media and social media started echoing Russian state media that Biden is senile. It is also driving them up the wall that Donald Trump was mocked for his inability to walk down a ramp.

I refuse to link to or publish any of the Republican responses here because many of them contain falsehoods and misinformation about Biden’s health.

The reason why Biden is treated with empathy is simple. Biden treats others with kindness and empathy. Trump tried to sell himself as some superhero who never made or admitted a mistake. President Biden is a human being who doesn’t see himself as being above others, as Trump did.

Biden doesn’t hide his health issues, as Trump did.

Republicans can scream media bias, but the truth is people like Joe Biden, and they dislike Trump so much that they punch his wax figure in the face.

