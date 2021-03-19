Trump Is Still Causing COVID Outbreaks As Virus Partially Closes Mar-a-Lago

Mar-a-Lago has been partially closed as Donald Trump has learned nothing and is still causing coronavirus outbreaks.

The AP reported:

Former President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach club has been partially closed because of a COVID outbreak.

That’s according to several people familiar with the situation, including a club member who received a phone call about the closure Friday. A receptionist at the Mar-a-Lago club confirmed the news, saying it was closed until further notice, but declined to comment further.

A person familiar with club operations said that, out of an abundance of caution, the club had partially closed a section “for a short period of time” and quarantined some of its workers.

Since fleeing the White House as a one-term failure, Trump has been holed up in the bridal suite at Mar-a-Lago,

plotting revenge against his enemies real and imagined. Trump caused multiple COVID outbreaks while in the White House. Some estimates suggest that the number of outbreaks Trump directly caused at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue could be as high as six.

Trunp caused outbreaks among Secret Service agents, and numerous local outbreaks with his insistence on holding political rallies during the pandemic.

Donald Trump has clearly learned nothing, and even though he and his wife were secretly vaccinated, he is still spreading COVID wherever he goes like a Johnny Appleseed of deadly infectious disease.

