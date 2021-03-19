McCarthy Furious After Attempt to Kick Swalwell Off Intel Committee Fails

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) expressed his anger after the House of Representatives voted against his resolution to remove Representative Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) from the House Intelligence Committee over Swalwell’s relationship with an alleged Chinese spy.

Every Democrat is now on the record,” McCarthy wrote on Twitter. “They just voted to keep Eric Swalwell on the House Intelligence Committee—despite his long-standing relationship with a reported Chinese spy. They chose politics over national security.”

Swalwell was in McCarthy’s crosshairs amid reports of his relationship with an alleged Chinese spy named Fang Fang who helped raise money for his campaign and placed at least one intern in his office. The relationship, initially reported by Axios, gained further traction on Fox News.

Swalwell characterized the report as unfair and baseless, saying the report is an example of “new McCarthyism,” a nod to the McCarthy era of the 1950s which saw many innocent people brought down on allegations that they were affiliated with the Communist Party.

“Meet the New McCarthyism,” Swalwell tweeted. “Multiple sentences in resolution state ‘Swalwell has not denied…’ Yet fails to include multiple FBI statements of ‘no wrongdoing’ and did nothing but ‘cooperate.’”

Swalwell added that McCarthy’s attempt to remove him from the committee serves to deflect from McCarthy’s own support for the QAnon conspiracy theory, which alleges that Democrats are trafficking children and worked to undermine former President Donald Trump.

Swalwell has said he no longer has contact with Fang. Authorities have not charged him with wrongdoing. McCarthy’s resolution sought to remove him from the committee because he had not denied reports about his relationship with Fang.