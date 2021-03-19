Rep. Tom Reed Accused Of Sexual Misconduct As GOP Crime Wave Grows

Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY) has been accused of sexual misconduct as the Republican Party crime wave grows from coast to coast.

Lobbyist Nicolette Davis told The Washington Post her story:



“A drunk congressman is rubbing my back,” she texted a friend and co-worker at Aflac that evening in 2017, adding later, “HELP HELP.”

Reed, his hand outside her blouse, briefly fumbled with her bra before unhooking it by pinching the clasp, Davis told The Post. He moved his hand to her thigh, inching upward, she said.

Frozen in fear, she said, she asked the person sitting to her right for help. He obliged by pulling the congressman away from the table and out of the restaurant, Davis said.

On Thursday, a former Republican state senator in Florida was arrested on felony charges of bribing sham candidates to mislead voters. The Senate Majority Leader in Kansas was arrested and jailed for multiple offenses related to a DUI.

Rep. Reed was actually considering challenging Andrew Cuomo in New York, even though he has now been accused of sexual misconduct.

Discussing the daily activities of Republicans around the country is becoming more like reporting a crime blotter. The GOP is being led by a man who is potentially facing a bank and tax fraud indictment in New York, but the rot that Trump created appears to be spreading all through the Republican Party.

