Twitter Once Again Suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene As Democrats Move to Expel Her from Congress

Twitter has suspended Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) account for 12 hours. Twitter has not responded to requests for comment. Greene’s office said she was suspended “without explanation.”

The news comes as a slew of Democrats moves to expel Greene from the House of Representatives. The bill would require a two-thirds supermajority to pass the House.

More as this story develops.

Greene has in recent weeks used procedural moves to delay Covid-19 relief. She was stripped of her committee power last month after House Democrats rebuked her for backing baseless claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent and took her to task for her social media posts calling for the executions of prominent Democrats.

This week, Greene was one of 12 Republicans who voted against awarding congressional gold medals to the Capitol Police for their actions during the Capitol riot of January 6. They opposed language in the bill which referred to the event as an insurrection.