Analysis: Donald Trump’s Terrible, Very Bad, No Good 2021

2021 has not been kind to Donald Trump. He lost the presidential election another dozen times, he was impeached again, and Mar-a-Largo was largely shut down after a mass COVID-19 outbreak. To top it off, the New York District Attorney interviewed Michael Cohen this week for the eighth time to discuss Trump’s personal and business financial dealings.

This is bad news for Trump for two reasons: One, the New York District Attorney is not like Congress: they don’t interview witnesses just for show, especially not eight times. An eighth meeting with Michael Cohen means that the District Attorney believes that Cohen has sufficient and credible information about criminal acts by Trump and/or his business to support an indictment.

The second reason is more subtle but more serious for Trump. New York Attorney General Tish James gets all press, and she should, she’s awesome. But usual her domain is civil liability: fining or shuttering corporations and the like. The District Attorney’s office, headed by Cy Vance, handles criminal penalties. That this investigation is headed by Cy Vance means that New York is anticipating putting someone in jail.

For four years Trump loved waging war against his old home state. He now finds himself on the other end. Tish James is investigating his businesses and Cy Vance has now spent more time with Michael Cohen discussing Trump’s crimes than Trump himself. Someone will be crying his empty orange head into his MyPillow tonight.