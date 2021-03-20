Opinion: Trump Rips Off The RNC And Republicans Still “Kiss His Ring”

After costing the GOP control of Congress and the White House, Trump is now costing the RNC campaign contributions and Republicans still embrace him as if he is a demigod.

It is accurate to label dirty Don Trump a grifter; he certainly fits the definition. Trump is, and has, not only swindled his incredibly ignorant base and left them with a smile on their faces, he is now hosing the Republican National Committee (RNC) out of donations and like the criminal’s ignorant base, Republicans still have smiles on their faces.

After the election in November, Trump spent months attempting to change the outcome of the vote and “hounded his ignorant base with emails encouraging them to donate to what he labeled his campaign’s legal defense fund;” allegedly to wage court battles to overturn the election results in his favor. However, as the New Your Times reported at the time, the vast majority of those donations went directly into Trump’s personal PAC. They were never intended to fight nonexistent election fraud.

No doubt Trump’s acolytes believed they were helping their loser demigod claw his way back into the White House, but personal PACs are just that: money-grabbing schemes to enrich Trump.

The thing about “leadership” PACs is that all that donor money can be used by Trump to pay for personal expenses. A former Federal Election Commission (FEC) attorney, Adav Noti, said that Trump’s Save America PAC:

“Could pay [Trump] children consulting fees. They could pay the children’s significant others’ consulting fees. They could buy Don Jr.’s book, which the campaign can’t do. They could do anything with it. There’s no personal use restriction.”

It is a perfect swindle for a grifter Ike Trump and a dishonest, but legal way, to enrich himself at a time he is deeply in debt. Of course Trump’s ignoramus base could not possibly care less, but his latest victims, the Republican National Committee should care, but they don’t. And, they appear committed to allowing the grifter to fleece them and still support him – with a smile on their ignoramus faces.

After Trump sent the RNC a cease and desist order regarding use of his name for fundraising, a statement released by RNC responded saying:

“We understand that Trump reaffirmed to [RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel] over the weekend that he approves of the RNC’s current use of his name in fundraising and other materials, including for our upcoming donor retreat event at Palm Beach at which we look forward to him participating.”

When the RNC said Palm Beach, they mean Trump’s (now) personal residence, Mar-a-Lago. The Washington Post reported:

“[The] Republican National Committee is moving its spring donor retreat next month to Mar-a-Lago from a nearby hotel for a dinner speech that will be headlined by former president Donald Trump, according to Republicans involved in the planning of the event.”

Shortly thereafter Trump issued a statement of his own telling his supporters:

“No more money for RINOS. They do nothing but hurt the Republican Party and our great voting base—they will never lead us to Greatness. Send your donation to Save America PAC at DonaldJTrump.com. We will bring it all back stronger than ever before!”

Now, one might think the GOP would be incensed that Trump is not only fleecing his base, but the RNC as well; especially after kissing his ass and holding an event at his property. But that is not the case.

Speaking for Republicans, the man with his intake orifice attached to Trump’s exit orifice, Senator Lindsey Graham, said he was “aware that Trump is a dangerous megalomaniac” but he could not care less.

“There’s something about Trump, there’s a dark side. And there’s some magic there. What I’m trying to do is just harness the magic.”

There are no words for that kind of statement any more than when Senate minority leader “Moscow” Mitch McConnell admitted that Trump was guilty of inciting insurrection against the United States government, voted to acquit him, and then said he would absolutely support him as the 2024 Republican candidate for president.

Look, Republicans are savage cretins with no fealty to America or their constituents, but they are not stone stupid morons like Trump’s base. They are simply un-American cowards frightened silly of a former game-show host who allowed a pandemic to kill over half-a-million Americans, decimated the economy, and emboldened racist fascists that still pose a clear and present danger to the national security of the nation.

Republicans had two opportunities to stop Trump from ruining America domestically and internationally but they did not and continued their unwavering support for him. Now he is literally stealing money from the RNC and instead of saying “sod off” forever, they are trying “to harness his magic.” There no (printable) words.