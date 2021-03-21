Trump Is Holed Up In The Mar-a-Lago Bridal Suite Designing His Own Social Media Platform

Trump is going to be launching is his own social media network in two to three months, even though he hasn’t hired anyone to design the platform.

Video:

Trump to start his own social media network, according to Trump propagandist Jason Miller. Odds are this will be a Twitter ripoff, and given Trump's record of failure in everything he does, no one will be surprised when it crashes and burns. pic.twitter.com/0BIAo5ecC4 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 21, 2021

Miller said, “I do think we’re going to see president trump returning to social media and probably about two or three months here with his own platform, and this is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media. It’s going to completely redefine the game and swerve one everyone will be waiting and watching to see what he does. It will be his own platform.

Miller also promised tens of millions of users and said that the platform hadn’t been designed yet, “I can’t go much further than what I was able to just share. I can say it will be big once he starts there. Have been a lot of high-powered meetings he’s had with teams of folks that have been coming in. It’s not just one company that’s approached the president. There have been numerous companies. I think the president knows what direction he wants to head here, and this new platform is going to be big, and everyone wants him. He’s going to bring millions and millions, tens of millions of people to this new platform.”

Trump is still angry about his Twitter ban, so he is stewing in the Mar-a-Lago bridal suite and plotting his revenge.

Trump has been looking for a way to con his fans out of their cash, so the odds are good that the Trump social media platform won’t be free. If it is a paid service, Trump will not attract tens of millions of users.

Trump will attract Alex Jones, Qanon, and all of the other violent right-wing fringes that have been kicked off of social media.

This venture will fail, just like everything else that Trump has ever done, and it won’t be surprising if, just like his healthcare plan, Trump’s social media platform never happens.

