Bernie Sanders And Senate Democrats Make First Move To End The Rigged Tax Code

Senate Budget Committee Chairman Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) announced that the committee would be holding a hearing on ending the rigged tax code.

Sen. Sanders announced in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) today announced that on Thursday, March 25 at 11 a.m., the Senate Budget Committee will hold a hearing on ending our rigged tax code and ensuring the wealthy and large corporations pay their fair share.

The United States today has more income and wealth inequality than almost any major country on Earth, and it is worse now than at any time since the 1920s. Over the past forty years, there has been an enormous transfer of wealth from the middle class to the wealthiest people in America.

This inequality is heightened by a tax system that allows for billionaires like Warren Buffet to pay less in taxes than their secretaries. From a moral, economic, and political perspective, our nation will not thrive when so few have so much and so many have so little. We need a tax system which asks the billionaire class to pay its fair share of taxes and which reduces the obscene level of wealth inequality in America.

Income inequality has been reinforced through decades of Republican policy and tinkering with tax code to benefit the wealthy and corporations. Thursday’s hearing is the first move for Sanders and the Democrats to rewrite the tax code so that it works for the American people, not the wealthy and corporations.

A big feature of the Biden stimulus plan was using the tax code to help working people. There will be more of that coming, as the Senate Democratic caucus is intent on using their power to fix the tax code so that the wealthiest among us pay their fair share.

