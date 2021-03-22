Posted on by Jason Easley

Conservative Bill Kristol Calls Out The Media And GOP’s Fake Border Crisis

Conservative Bill Kristol reminded the mainstream media who are playing up the “border crisis” that is a recurring problem that Trump made worse.

Kristol tweeted:

Kristol is correct. These kinds of surges in border crossings have been happening for decades, and they are nothing that a sensible immigration policy couldn’t fix. Biden inherited a giant mess because Trump dismantled the asylum system.

Cable news has lost their minds over this “crisis at the border,” and the reason is ratings. CNN’s ratings are down 45% since President Biden took office. CNN is being accused of faking a border crossing video for ratings. MSNBC is down by 26%. Fox News is flat in terms of viewership. Cable news couldn’t handle the improvements in the pandemic and the calm of the Biden administration, so they had to create a crisis.

Bill Kristol is right. This “crisis” is nothing new. Trump put the Biden administration in a hole, but they will deal with it, but this won’t be the last time that cable news tries to gin up a crisis for ratings.

