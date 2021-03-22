Conservative Bill Kristol Calls Out The Media And GOP’s Fake Border Crisis

Conservative Bill Kristol reminded the mainstream media who are playing up the “border crisis” that is a recurring problem that Trump made worse.
Kristol tweeted:
There is no crisis at the border. There is a recurring problem at the border, which is being addressed, and which could be considerably ameliorated by a sensible and humane overhaul of our immigration policies and practices, practices the Trump administration made worse.
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) March 22, 2021
Kristol is correct. These kinds of surges in border crossings have been happening for decades, and they are nothing that a sensible immigration policy couldn’t fix. Biden inherited a giant mess because Trump dismantled the asylum system.
Cable news has lost their minds over this “crisis at the border,” and the reason is ratings. CNN’s ratings are down 45% since President Biden took office. CNN is being accused of faking a border crossing video for ratings. MSNBC is down by 26%. Fox News is flat in terms of viewership. Cable news couldn’t handle the improvements in the pandemic and the calm of the Biden administration, so they had to create a crisis.
Bill Kristol is right. This “crisis” is nothing new. Trump put the Biden administration in a hole, but they will deal with it, but this won’t be the last time that cable news tries to gin up a crisis for ratings.
