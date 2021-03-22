Rep. Mo Brooks, an Important Figure in Trump’s Insurrection, Is Running For a Senate Seat

Donald Trump did plenty to incite an insurrection on the US Capitol on January 6th. But that doesn’t mean that he didn’t have help. The former President’s biggest allies in the Senate were Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley.

Trump’s top enabler in the House of Representatives was Alabama congressman Mo Brooks. And Brooks is betting that the Trump support will propel him to a seat in the Senate.

Brooks said on Monday, “Today, lest there be any doubt, I announce my candidate for the United States Senate from the great state of Alabama.”

Back in January, Brooks was using fiery language to help Trump’s big lie. He said on the day of the insurrection, “Our Republic’s election system…is under attack. In 2020 America suffered the worst voter fraud and election theft in history. And all of America would know that if the news media wasn’t suppressing the truth as they’re doing.”

And it looks like Brook’s has Trump’s support. The former President dispatched aide Jason Miller to be there for Brooks’s announcement. Miller told the assembled crowd:

“Nobody over the last four years has had President Trump’s back more than Mo Brooks. But now, I need you to have his back. I need you to have Mo’s back. Your vote for Mo Brooks will allow him to carry on the America First Agenda. The fight to save America and to save our country, our constitution and our liberty begins right here in Alabama and it begins right here with your support for Mo Brooks.”