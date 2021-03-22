Sidney Powell Admits She Lied About Dominion Voting Machines Hack

2.2k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

In her motion to get the $1.3 billion lawsuit against her dismissed, Sidney Powell admitted that she lied about Dominion voting machines being hacked.

This was in Powell’s motion for dismissal:

Determining whether a statement is protected involves a two-step inquiry: Is the statement one which can be proved true or false? And would reasonable people conclude that the statement is one of fact, in light of its phrasing, context, and the circumstances surrounding its publication. Keohane, 882 P.2d at 1299.

This inquiry is determined as a matter of law. Bucher v. Roberts, 595 P.2d 235, 241 (Colo. 1979) (“Whether a particular statement constitutes fact or opinion is a question of law.”). Analyzed under these factors, and even assuming, arguendo, that each of the statements alleged in the Complaint could be proved true or false, no reasonable person would conclude that the statements were truly statements of fact.

Dominion Voting Systems is suing MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, Rudy Giuliani, and Sidney Powell for pushing the lie that the voting machines were hacked by Democrats or by China so that Joe Biden could win the election.

Powell is saying that any reasonable person should have known that she was going on television and lying as part of a coup attempt to overturn the election. Since her lies should have been reasonably known to be BS, she should have no legal liability for smearing Dominion.

That’s not how any of this works.

None of the defendants have the money to pay Dominion if they lose, so Sidney Powell is trying to wiggle off the hook by admitting that she lied.

One of the biggest pieces of Trump’s Big Lie was admitted to be false in court, which is another step in shutting down the seditious Trump lie machine.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook