Boebert Sent Email Encouraging Supporters to Say “Hell No” to Gun Control After Boulder Mass Shooting

Representative Lauren Boebert (R-Co.) sent an email blast to her supporters in the wake of yesterday’s mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado, encouraging them to say “hell no” to gun control.”

“I told Beto ‘HELL NO’ to taking our guns. Now we need to tell [President] Joe Biden,” Boebert said in the subject line of the email.

“Radical liberals in Washington, led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi and with President Biden’s blessing and support are trying to violate your due process and criminalize the private transfer of firearms,” Boebert continued, adding: “Please help me stand up to the radical gun-grabbing left.”

Boebert later issued a statement amid backlash expressing her condolences for the victims of the shooting.

“My prayers are with the shoppers, employees, first responders & others affected by the shooting in Boulder,” she wrote. “May God be with them. While we are still awaiting important information and details in this case, random public shootings & senseless acts of violence are never ok.”

Ten people, including a Boulder police officer, were killed in a shooting at the King Soopers supermarket last night.

“My heart goes out to the victims of this incident,” said Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold. “I am grateful for the officers who responded.”