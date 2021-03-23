Colorado Congressman Jason Crow Calls for Gun Control in Wake of Mass Shooting

Representative Jason Crow (D-Co.) is calling for comprehensive gun control measures in the wake of yesterday’s mass shooting in Boulder, which resulted in ten deaths.

“There are common sense laws and legislation that we can pass that will help make our communities safer. We just have to get them done. It’s that simple,” he told CNN’s John Berman during an appearance on “New Day.”

Crow said it would be worth abolishing the filibuster to actually make headway on gun control.

“Nobody can ever say that any one law or policy will prevent a specific shooting. I’ve never heard anybody ever say that passing common-sense gun violence prevention legislation is going to prevent every shooting and is going to make us perfectly safe. That’s not true,” Crow continued. “But it will make us a lot safer. When we have almost 40,000 Americans die a year because of gun violence, there is a tremendous amount of room for improvement.”

Last week, the House of Representatives passed two measures to expand background checks on all firearms purchases and transfers. The measures need 60 votes in the Senate. If approved, it would also expand the review time for gun purchases to 10 days.

Earlier this month, a bill to expand federal background checks on all gun sales was reintroduced in the Senate by Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.).

For the bill to pass the Senate, all 50 Democrats need to be on board. They would also need to secure 10 votes across the aisle to overcome the legislative filibuster. Crow urged the Senate to act on the legislation.