Pelosi Just Threw Down And Announced Democrats Will Wipe Out Louis DeJoy’s USPS Cuts

Speaker Pelosi announced that she and House Democrats would wipe out Louis DeJoy’s cuts to the USPS in the upcoming infrastructure bill.

Speaker Pelosi (D-CA) said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

The Postal Service is a pillar of our American Democracy and is enshrined in the Constitution, which empowers Congress to ‘establish Post Offices and Post Roads.’ The USPS provides services that are vital to the lives and livelihoods of the American people: ensuring that seniors and veterans receive their medicines, workers receive paychecks, taxpayers receive refunds, and voters can participate in their democracy. Over 1 billion prescriptions are delivered through the Postal Service, including around 90 percent from the VA to veterans.

Unfortunately, Postmaster DeJoy’s planned cutbacks, if enacted, would undermine this mission, resulting in serious delays and degradation of service for millions.

The Postal Service needs smart, strong investments to ensure that it can continue to serve the American people in a timely and effective manner, particularly in our most remote and under-served communities. The Congress will soon advance a robust infrastructure bill to ensure that the Postal Service has the resources needed to serve the American people in a timely and effective manner. We must deliver For The People.

Pelosi’s remarks along with Senate Majority Leader Schumer strongly suggest that both Louis DeJoy’s days are numbered as Postmaster General and that his proposed cuts are going to be undone in the infrastructure bill that is going to be developed and passed over the summer.

Democrats aren’t just going to get rid of DeJoy, they are also going to save the Postal Service.

