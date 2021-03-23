Senate Republicans Respond To Boulder Shooting By Opposing Expanded Background Checks

It doesn’t matter to Senate Republicans that the mass shooting in Boulder, CO was the seventh in seven days in the Us, they still oppose expanding background checks.

CNN’s Manu Raju tweeted the response of Sen. Cindy Lummis (R-WY) to the Boulder mass shooting:

Asked GOP Sen. Cynthia Lummis if she’s changed on her opposition to expanding background checks on gun sales. “Every time that there's a incident like this, the people who don't want to protect the Second Amendment, use it as an excuse to further erode Second Amendment rights” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 23, 2021



The mass shooting in Boulder was the second one in a week that had multiple fatalities, and the Senate GOP response has been to scream Second Amendment and to oppose any measure that would stop mass killers from quickly obtaining firearms.Law enforcement experts are warning that open carry laws are also part of the problem because allowing a potential mass shooter to walk around legally carrying their weapon out in the open makes it easier for them to commit their crimes.

It doesn’t matter how many people die in the United States from gun violence or how frequently these deaths occur. Republicans will use the Second Amendment as an excuse to keep the weapons industry from being limited in any way.

The Second Amendment does not say anything about background checks or open carry laws. The laws that are currently being debated would not interfere with Second Amendment rights.

The mass shootings prove the point that the filibuster is a life and death issue. Without filibuster reform, more Americans will needlessly die because Republicans insist on making mass shootings easy.

