Ted Cruz Just Blamed Democrats For Mass Shootings

At a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on gun violence, Sen. Ted Cruz falsely claimed that Democratic calls for gun safety laws make the violence worse.

Video:

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) during gun violence hearing: “Every time there’s a shooting, we play this ridiculous theater … Democrats propose taking away guns from law-abiding citizens … it makes it worse.” pic.twitter.com/yXUHsiOPhq — The Recount (@therecount) March 23, 2021

Cruz said:

Every time there’s a shooting, we play this ridiculous theater where this committee gets together and proposes a bunch of ridiculous laws that would do nothing to stop these murders. The Senator from Connecticut and just said that the folks on the other side of the aisle have no solutions.

Well, the Senator from Connecticut knows that’s false, and he knows that’s false because the Senator from Iowa and I introduced legislation Grassley-Cruz targeted at felons, targeted at fugitives, targeted at violent criminals, targeted at those with serious mental disease to stop them from getting firearms, to put them in prison to stop them from buying guns.

What happens in this committee after every mass shooting is that Democrats propose taking away guns from law-abiding citizens because that’s their political objective, but what they propose not only does it not reduce crime. It makes it worse.

The legislation that Cruz proposed would do nothing to stop the vast majority of mass shootings. Recent mass shooters had nothing in the current background check system that would have prevented them from legally obtaining guns, but instead of supporting the enhanced background checks bills, Cruz is blaming Democrats for proposing legislation that could cut down on mass shootings.

Ted Cruz is arguing that trying to impose sensible gun laws makes more mass shooters.

Nonsense like what Sen. Cruz spewed is why Republicans will have the blood of future dead Americans on their hands by refusing to take serious steps to combat gun violence.

