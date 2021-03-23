WATCH: Jake Tapper Says GOP Senators Gun Control Argument is “So Stupid I Don’t Know What to Say”

On Monday, there was another mass shooting in America. As usual, the weapon of choice for the shooter was an AR-15.

And as usual, Democrats have responded to the mass shooting by calling for common sense gun control measure. Republicans, as they’re wont to do, have furiously reacted to the idea that guns are dangerous.

This was the take today of Louisiana’s John Kennedy. Kennedy, who has a law degree from Oxford often tries to fool voters with a folksy drawl. These antics were on display during a Tuesday senate hearing.

“We have a lot of drunk drivers in America that are killing a lot of people,” said Kennedy. “We ought to try to combat that too. But I think what many folks on my side of the aisle are saying is that the answer is not to get rid of all sober drivers. The answer is to concentrate on the problem.”

After playing a clip of the comments, CNN’s Jake Tapper remarked, “I don’t even know what to say to that, it’s so stupid.”

If Senate wouldn't close background check loophole after Sandy Hook, what will they do now? @abbydphillip and Phil Mudd discuss pic.twitter.com/MY9kdwmRgo — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) March 23, 2021

The CNN host continued, “When you hear that argument that Senator Kennedy is making, what it is is a slippery slope argument. The base is telling them any sort of increase in gun control measures is going to be a step toward eradicating, you know, gun ownership in this country altogether, and when that is the position of one side of this argument, I think it’s very hard to come to the middle here.”