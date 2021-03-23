WATCH: Mike Lindell Blasts Fox News, Wonders if “They’re In On It”

Fox News has long had an advertiser problem. Thanks to hosts like Laura Ingraham, Tucker Carlson and Jeanine Pirro, sponsors can at time leave the network in droves.

And for the last four or five years, there has always been one company that was willing to fill the gap. It seemed sometimes that My Pillow was responsible for half the ads on the network.

But that won’t be the case much longer according to CEO Mike Lindell. Furious by the networks refusal to let him on air to peddle his lies, Lindell recently ripped the network. And during an appearance on The Eric Metaxes Radio Show, the My Pillow guy wondered if Fox was “in on it.”

The host wound Lindell up by slamming Fox in his question to the pillow CEO. Metaxes asked, “Lawsuits can be used as a way to silence people. They can be legitimate. But they can also be used as a way to silence people. And I’ve noticed that Fox and other people, rather than face the thing, they just say, We’re not gonna talk about that, we don’t want to get sued. That’s what’s happening in America.”

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell goes all in on attacking Fox News. “What’s the matter with you…what, are you in on it” Lindell said. pic.twitter.com/pXjMrTFekR — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) March 23, 2021

My Pillow guy responded, “I want say one thing here. Here’s things that don’t make sense everybody. Let’s just talk about Fox. You’re already sued. It’s too late to close the gate, the cows are out of the barn. Why can’t people go on there and say their free speech then? You’re already sued Fox. What do you have, what’re you gonna get, double sued? What’s the matter with you? And I will say that straight out. What are they in on it? I don’t get it. Is it a fake lawsuit?”