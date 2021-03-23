WATCH: Tucker Carlson Says “Racial Arsonist” Obama is Attempting to Divide America by Releasing Statement on Mass Shooting

Mass shootings have sadly become a part of everyday life. They certainly were when Barack Obama was in office. And since Obama has been out of office, shootings have continued at a rapid pace.

And with another shooting happening Monday, Obama felt the need to weigh in on the situation. And doing so, Tucker Carlson says, it an attempt by Obama to divide the country.

Obama’s statement read in part, “We should be able to live our lives without wondering if the next trip outside our home could be our last. We should. But in America, we can’t. It is long past time for those with the power to fight this epidemic of gun violence to do so.”

The irked Carlson to no end. The Fox host told his viewers:

“White supremacy, that’s the culprit, no matter what the color the criminal was. It doesn’t matter the criminal’s color because it’s systemic racism and like carbon monoxide, it’s an invisible poison. That is suddenly a very common view on the left. It’s certainly Barack Obama’s position. More than any other contemporary American leader, Barack Obama is a racial arsonist. He emerges at our most vulnerable moments to deepen the wounds that divide us. He sows hate. Why would Barack Obama do this?”

Tucker Carlson has a big problem with Barack Obama, who he calls, "America's Chief Racial Arsonist," issuing a statement about the Chicago shooting. pic.twitter.com/zYshQWKhJx — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) March 24, 2021

The Fox host continued, “Why does Barack Obama do this? Well, it would take a psychiatrist to answer that question fully, though it seems obvious that deep loathing of some kind plays a role. It must play a role.”