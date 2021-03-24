Ari Melber On Joe Manchin’s Fantasy Bi-Partisanship: “I Feel Like I’m Taking Crazy Pills”

During the 4 years of Donald Trump’s presidency, Republicans held control of the senate. They used this power to their advantage, pushing through 3 Supreme Court Justices and essentially laughing at Democrats.

Joe Biden stormed into office in control of the House, Senate and White House. The opportunity is there for Democrats to push through legislation that could really benefit their constituents. They already did this in early March by pushing through a wildly popular stimulus package.

One stumbling block to getting things done has been Democratic Senator Joe Manchin. The West Virginia lawmaker has frequently called for Democrats to work with Republicans in a bi-partisan manner. A befuddled Ari Melber commented on Machin’s stance during his Wednesday show.

Melber first played a clip of Manchin saying that he will not vote to proceed on an infrastructure bill unless an attempt at bi-partisanship is made.

The MSNBC host responded, “So his literal position is that making this bipartisan is a prerequisite for him supporting it. And that brings us to our special report tonight. And this is way broader than any single senate. This is about an antiquated, distorted and sometimes frankly ridiculous approach to governing in D.C., where politicians branding or vanity is put above the jobs, the health, the public interest of hundreds of millions of people.”

Melber continued, “Watching some of the coverage can make you feel a little bit like Will Ferrell’s Mugatu, I feel like I’m taking crazy pills!”

Watch a clip of the segment below, courtesy of MSNBC:

