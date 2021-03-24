Harris Tells GOP to Stop Pushing “False Choice” That Dems Are Coming For People’s Guns

Vice President Kamala Harris criticized the Republican Party and politicians who’ve refused to consider gun reform in the wake of mass shootings in Atlanta, Georgia, and Boulder, Colorado, that have left a total of 18 people dead in the last week.

“I believe it is possible–it has to be possible–that people agree that these slaughters have to stop,” Harris said during an interview on CBS “This Morning.” She then pushed back against the GOP’s claims that gun reform is designed to strip guns away from law-abiding gun owners. “Stop pushing the false choice that this means everybody’s trying to come after your guns,” she said. “That is not what we’re talking about.”

Harris urged Congress to take action and address gun violence.

“It is time for Congress to act and stop with the false choices. This is not about getting rid of the 2nd Amendment, it’s simply about saying we need reasonable gun safety laws,” Harris said.

You can watch Harris’s interview below.

#EXCLUSIVE: @VP @KamalaHarris joins @CBSThisMorning to discuss the recent mass shootings in the U.S. and the Biden administration's plan to tackle gun control. pic.twitter.com/FBNhqh84sb — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 24, 2021

the House of Representatives passed two measures to expand background checks on all firearms purchases and transfers. The measures need 60 votes in the Senate. If approved, it would also expand the review time for gun purchases to 10 days.

President Joe Biden has also urged Congress to take action and consider the measures.

“This is not and should not be a partisan issue — it is an American issue,” he said. “We have to act.” Speaking of the House measures, Biden said it was wrong “to wait another minute, let alone an hour, to take common-sense steps that will save lives in the future.”