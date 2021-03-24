Calls Grow For Marjorie Taylor Greene To Be Investigated For Capitol Attack

Calls are growing for the House to investigate Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for her potential role in the attack on the Capitol.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, “Greene has some serious explaining to do after it was revealed that one of her closest allies, Anthony Aguero, was one of the insurrectionists who broke into the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overthrow American democracy. Greene and Aguero go way back and have worked closely together for years on right-wing causes. Aguero has even joined Greene at past pro-Trump rallies.”

Rep. Greene is already being looked at by the FBI and other law enforcement agencies for her potential role in the attempt to overthrow the government, but House Ethics investigation comes with special peril because depending on the findings and recommendations of the investigation, it could set the stage for her removal and expulsion from the House.

DCCC spokesperson Chris Hayden said, “Once again, House Republicans’ conspiracy chair Marjorie Taylor Greene is linked to extremist activity, and this time it’s a direct connection to the insurrection that left five Americans dead – including a police officer killed in the line of duty. It’s clear that Kevin McCarthy won’t hold Greene accountable, which is why the Ethics Committee must launch an investigation and Rep. Greene must disclose all of her communications with Anthony Aguero before, during, and after the January 6th insurrection so the American people can learn the truth about Greene’s involvement.”

Minority Leader McCarthy won’t do anything about Greene because she is a Trump favorite, and he is still entertaining fantasies of winning the House majority next year, but Greene’s potential role in the attack to overthrow the government is a political ticking time bomb, and it when finally explodes, it has the potential of taking down McCarthy, Greene, and the entire House Republican caucus.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook