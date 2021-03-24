Senator Chris Murphy on Mass Shootings: “Congress Has Become Complicit in These Crimes”

Senator Chris Murphy criticized his colleagues for their inaction on gun reform measures just two days after a gunman killed 10 people at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.

“I have just come to the conclusion that Congress has become complicit in these crimes,” Murphy (D-Conn.) told MSNBC. “When Congress doesn’t act, it sends an unintentional but very real sign of endorsement to these would-be killers. It looks like we’re approving the way in which they are managing their grievances, because we don’t do anything year after year.”

“I know a lot of people count us out [and] think that the politics are still the same as they were a decade ago,” Murphy continued. “I don’t think they are. I’ve talked to a lot of Republicans that I don’t think want to stay on the outside of this issue for the next 10 years. So we’re going to work this thing really hard.”

Earlier this month, a bill to expand federal background checks on all gun sales was reintroduced in the Senate by Murphy.

For the bill to pass the Senate, all 50 Democrats need to be on board. They would also need to secure 10 votes across the aisle to overcome the legislative filibuster.

Last week, the House of Representatives passed two measures to expand background checks on all firearms purchases and transfers. The measures need 60 votes in the Senate. If approved, it would also expand the review time for gun purchases to 10 days.