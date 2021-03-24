The First Openly Transgender Nominee has Just Been Confirmed by the Senate

237 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Joe Biden made a number of promises while campaigning for President. He told Americans that he would oversee 100 vaccinations in his first 100 days as President. He did it in only 58 days.

Biden also promised a stimulus plan that would not only get direct payments out to Americans but also fund small businesses and state projects. That bill was passed through congress in early March.

Another promise made by Biden was that the people in his administration would better represent the makeup of the country. He’s made good on that promise as well. Today, Dr. Rachel Levine became the first transgender nominee to be approved by the Senate.

Levine was confirmed to become the Assistant Secretary of Health at the Dept. of Health and Human Services. She was voted through by a margin of 52-48. Only two Republicans, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, voted to confirm.

Raffi Freedman-Gurspan was the first transgender person to serve in the White House working under Barack Obama. She said of the moment, “I firmly believe that turning points, such as today’s Senate confirmation vote for Dr. Levine’s appointment, are powerful indications that this nation is truly heading down the pathway to lasting transgender equality.”

Senate confirms Dr. Rachel Levine for Assistant Secretary of Health, 52-48. She is the first trans person to ever be confirmed by the Senate. pic.twitter.com/fkmdbUbdYi — The Recount (@therecount) March 24, 2021

And Annise Parker, President of the Victory Fund Institute said, “At a time when hateful politicians are weaponizing trans lives for their own perceived political gain, Dr. Levine’s confirmation lends focus to the contributions trans people make to our nation and deflates absurd arguments calling for their exclusion.”