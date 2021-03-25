Biden Masterfully Turns A Trump Question Into A Devastation Of GOP Hypocrites

5.5k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

During his press conference, Biden was asked if he thinks he will be running against Trump in 2024, and he had no time for nonsense.

Video:

Biden has no time for absurd questions about whether or not he will be running against Trump in 2024. Interestingly, the question was asked by CNN's Kaitlin Collins whose network's ratings are down 45% without Trump. The corporate media really missed Trump. pic.twitter.com/XFs42dPSV0 — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) March 25, 2021

Biden was asked by CNN’s Kaitlin Collins if he thinks that he will be running against Trump in 2024, and he answered:



Oh, come on, I don’t even think about — I have no idea. I have no idea if there will be a Republican Party. Do you? I know you don’t have to answer my question, but do you? I mean, look, the way I view things, I’ve become a great respecter of fate in my life.

I set a goal in front of me to get things done for the people I care the most about, which are hard-working and decent people who are having it stuck to them. I want to change the paradigm. We start to reward work, not just wealth. I want to change the paradigm. If you notice, didn’t you find it kind of interesting that my Republican friends were worried about the cost and the taxes that had to be had if there is any tax to be had, as they talk about it, in dealing with the act that we just passed, which puts money in people’s pockets, ordinary people? Did you hear them complain when they passed close to a $2 trillion tax cut, 80% going to the top 1%? Did you hear them talk about that at all? I love the fact that I found this whole new idea of concern about the federal budget. It’s kind of amazing.

President Biden is drawing some very clear lines and building a strong case that Democrats are the party that gets things done for working people. The President got asked a silly question about running against Trump again, because the corporate media is addicted to Trump, and he turned into a point about Republicans don’t care about working people.

It is a masterful performance that showcases one of Biden’s skills. This President has a clear vision and a direct way of cutting through the political chatter to talk directly about what really matters to working people.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook