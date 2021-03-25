Dick Durbin Annihilates Senate Republicans For Their Baseless Objections To Vanita Gupta’s Nomination

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) hammered Senate Republicans for a series of baseless objections to the nomination of Vanita Gupita to be Associate Attorney General.

Rachel Maddow broke down the reason why Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) is trying to block Gupita’s nomination:

Here is the background on Vanita Gupta and Sen. John Cornyn from The Rachel Maddow Show. pic.twitter.com/V0LxHZaMmc — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 25, 2021

Here is Durbin’s full letter:

Here's the full letter from Senator Durbin, shutting down further baseless objections to confirming Vanita Gupta as the Associate Attorney General at DOJ. pic.twitter.com/ShdIK5Wed6 — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) March 25, 2021

The relevant portion of the letter:

Amazing @maddow story on opposition to DOJ nominee @vanitaguptaCR. Gupta's confirmation is opposed by Tx. Sen. Cornyn, who gave "lawman of the year" award to a cop Gupta exposed as a serial civil rights violator. Sen. Durbin says Gupta will get a vote tomorrow w/out more delay. pic.twitter.com/yM4HpIbVoC — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) March 25, 2021

Dick Dubin is done with Republican hypocrisy. These same Republicans voted over and over again for unqualified Trump judicial nominees and other Trump picks with character issues and even criminal backgrounds, but John Cornyn is leading the charge to block a woman from being Associate Attorney General because she humiliated him by being good at her job.

The days of Republicans using the decorum and rules of the Senate to wage war are history. Democrats didn’t forget what Republicans did under Trump. Senate Democrats lived and learned and they aren’t going to let Republicans smear and block qualified nominees who embarrassed them.

