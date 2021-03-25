Posted on by Jason Easley

Dick Durbin Annihilates Senate Republicans For Their Baseless Objections To Vanita Gupta’s Nomination

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) hammered Senate Republicans for a series of baseless objections to the nomination of Vanita Gupita to be Associate Attorney General.

Rachel Maddow broke down the reason why Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) is trying to block Gupita’s nomination:

Here is Durbin’s full letter:

The relevant portion of the letter:

Dick Dubin is done with Republican hypocrisy. These same Republicans voted over and over again for unqualified Trump judicial nominees and other Trump picks with character issues and even criminal backgrounds, but John Cornyn is leading the charge to block a woman from being Associate Attorney General because she humiliated him by being good at her job.

The days of Republicans using the decorum and rules of the Senate to wage war are history. Democrats didn’t forget what Republicans did under Trump. Senate Democrats lived and learned and they aren’t going to let Republicans smear and block qualified nominees who embarrassed them.

