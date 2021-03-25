Fox’s Peter Doocy Whines About Not Being Called During Biden Presser

There are a million differences between Joe Biden’s presidency and Donald Trump’s presidency. The biggest difference, though, may be the way that press conferences are held.

Trump had 4 press secretaries and each one was controversial in their own way. One thing was for sure, though, Americans saw much less of them than their predecessors.

Biden’s initial press secretary, Jen Psak, operates in a much different way. Psaki holds a presser on nearly every single weekday. And one constant during her pressers is Fox News’ Peter Doocy embarrassing himself with an attempt at a gotcha question.

Much to the delight of Doocy and Fox, Joe Biden held his first press conference with reporters present on Thursday. Doocy was raring to go, but the President didn’t call on him. Doocy whined about the situation later in the day.

The Fox reporter told Bret Baier:

“I mentioned last night, I had a binder full of questions. We had a lot and most of the stuff we did not get to,” Doocy went on. “Nobody asked him about this big plan that he has got, this big idea to completely transform the economy to make it all green. That is something we were hoping to get on the board with and there were not a lot of questions about Covid, particularly the investigation into the origins of it.”

Watch a clip of the segment below, courtesy of Fox News:

Poor Peter Doocy brought a binder of blank pages and Biden didn’t call on him pic.twitter.com/igRJ5uWCLE — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) March 25, 2021