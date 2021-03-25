Study Finds Trump And GOP Killed Hundreds Of Thousands Of Americans With Pandemic Response

1.9k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Trump and the Republican Party’s refusal to adopt a federal pandemic response on mask-wearing social distancing, and testing resulted in the needless deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans.

According to a new Brookings Institute study as reported by Reuters:

The United States squandered both money and lives in its response to the coronavirus pandemic, and it could have avoided nearly 400,000 deaths with a more effective health strategy and trimmed federal spending by hundreds of billions of dollars while still supporting those who needed it.

That is the conclusion of a group of research papers released at a Brookings Institution conference this week, offering an early and broad start to what will likely be an intense effort in coming years to assess the response to the worst pandemic in a century.

U.S. COVID-19 fatalities could have stayed under 300,000, versus a death toll of 540,000 and rising, if by last May the country had adopted widespread mask, social distancing, and testing protocols while awaiting a vaccine, estimated Andrew Atkeson, economics professor at University of California, Los Angeles.

The Brookings study is one of the first to show the direct human costs of Trump’s refusal to take responsibility for the federal response. Hundreds of thousands of Americans died because Donald Trump refused to put public health ahead of his reelection campaign. Hundreds of thousands of families lost loved ones because Republicans allowed Donald Trump not to place public health first.

A political party that willfully refuses to act at a federal level during a pandemic does not deserve to ever be in power again.

