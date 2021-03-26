Sen. Raphael Warnock Just Mobilized An Army Of Patriots Against GOP Voter Suppression

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) organized the same patriots who stood up to beat Trump with compelling remarks about voter suppression on Rachel Maddow.

Video:

Sen. Raphael Warnock on #Maddow "This is a defining moment for American democracy. If this is happening in the state capitol in Georgia, it will not take very long for it to visit a state capitol near you." pic.twitter.com/vU6l6Epaoe — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 27, 2021

Warnock said on The Rachel Maddow Show:

If you think that this is something happening down in Georgia, you are misapprehending the moment that we’re living in. If you think that this is something happening to black voters, you still don’t quite clearly understand. This is a defining moment for the American democracy. If this is happening in the state capitol in Georgia, it will not take very long for it to visit a state capitol near you. Because, clearly, while there are the reverberations of race are an ongoing struggle in America, the ways in which poor people, young people are marginalized in various ways, and a real sense that this is about something much more profound than that.

It is about whether we are who we say we are. Either we are a democracy, or we’re not. Either we believe in the idea of one person, one vote, or we don’t. Either I’m a citizen or not. These are politicians who are trying to hold on to power. That’s what this is. It’s a power struggle. And they decided that they are going to hold on to power no matter what, even if it costs the democracy itself, and the only people ultimately who can correct this are the people themselves. So we have all got to stand up, say no to this. History is watching us, and our children are counting on us.

Sen. Warnock is correct. What is happening in Georgia, Iowa, Arizona, and other states all over the country isn’t about voting laws. It is an attack on democracy that is just as overt and brazen as the terrorist attack on the Capitol.

This time the terrorists aren’t carrying Trump flags. They are elected officials with an (R) beside their names.

Sen. Warnock is a power and mobilizing force to preserve our democracy. Over 80 million patriots came together in November to defeat Donald Trump. That same coalition reform in even larger numbers to stop the Republican legislative assault on democracy.

