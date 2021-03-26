Trump Accuses Biden of Bias Against Fox News, Claims His Supporters Posed “Zero Threat” During Capital Riot

Former President Donald Trump appeared on Fox News’s “The Ingraham Angle” last night to criticize President Joe Biden for what he claims is his bias against Fox News after Biden did not take questions from Fox News despite taking questions from all the major networks during his first major press conference this week.

“It’s very sad to watch, actually. They’re feeding him questions, they’re easy questions. I noticed Peter Doocy didn’t get to ask a question today. And there could be no difficult questions, and they’re ready to rip the microphone away if somebody did get a little bit testy,” Trump said. “Look, the whole thing is ridiculous, you know it and so do I.”

Trump also accused the press of tossing out “softballs” and going light on their questioning.

“Well, they were strange questions and they were asked in a very interesting way. It was like softballs, like you’re throwing softballs up. And it’s just a different world, nobody’s seen anything like it,” Trump said.

You can listen to Trump’s interview in the video below.

Trump’s statements came the night before Fox News was sued by Dominion Voting Systems for continued news coverage that has spread the baseless claim that the 2020 general election was fraudulent. These lies influenced groups of Trump’s supporters. who stormed the United States Capitol on January 6 at his behest in a bid to overturn the results of an election that Biden won.

Trump also falsely claimed that his supporters posed “zero threat” despite the violence that erupted on that day. (Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died.)

“It was zero threat. Right from the start, it was zero threat,” Trump told Fox host Laura Ingraham. “Look, they went in — they shouldn’t have done it — some of them went in, and they’re hugging and kissing the police and the guards, you know? They had great relationships. A lot of the people were waved in, and then they walked in, and they walked out.”