Eric Trump Nearly Bursts In Tears On Fox Over His Family Potentially Going To Prison

Eric Trump sounded like he would cry on Fox News as he talked about his belief that Democrats have “weaponized the legal system” against his family.

Eric Trump said on Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures, “They tried to impeach my father after he was out of office. (They didn’t try. Trump was impeached.) They’ll do everything they can to weaponize the legal system against me and my family. They do it every single day…It’s because they’re all in the pocket of the Democratic Party, and frankly, it’s disgusting.”

It will come as a shock to African-Americans that the entire legal system is in the pocket of the Democratic Party. Eric Trump was indirectly referring to the criminal investigation of Trump and his adult children for bank and tax fraud that is ongoing in Manhattan.

The Trumps have been committing fraud for decades. One could say that fraud is the family business. Eric Trump is clearly worried about being criminally indicted and was trying to poison the soil with preemptive claims that any indictment is partisan politics.

Eric Trump sounded ready to cry as he talked about the fact that his future may include an orange jumpsuit.

The Trumps seem to think that they have a political comeback in their future, but it is increasingly looking like they will never see the inside of the White House again.

