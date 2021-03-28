Lindsey Graham Sickly Accuses Biden Of Racism On Voting Rights

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said that President Biden was “playing the race card” by trying to protect voting rights.

Graham said on Fox News Sunday:

You know what’s sick is that the President Of The United States played the race card continuously in such a hypocritical way. He said the filibuster was a relic of the Jim Crow era. He made in our speech when he was a senator suggesting the filibuster was the best thing for the senate to make it different in the house. This is a letter signed by 61 senators in 2017 when we had the house, the senate, and the white house, 27 Democrats saying, please keep in place the filibuster.

What’s sick is HR 1. Federalizing state elections in our constitution, states are supposed to run elections. HR 1 is the biggest power grab in the history of the country. It institutionalizes harvesting. It does away with the voter I.D. requirement. It will take over every election, and every state makes the federal election commission a partisan commission, that’s the power grab we are standing up to to my friends in Georgia.

They had the highest turnout in the history of Georgia. We had something like 150 million people vote. Any time a Republican does anything, you’re a racist, if you’re a white conservative, you’re a racist. If you’re a black Republican you are either pop or uncle Tom. They use the racism card to advance the liberalism agenda. HR 1 is sick, not what they’re doing in Georgia.

Lindsey Graham was using racism along with a healthy dose of the white Republican persecution complex to defend a racist voter suppression movement in Georgia while insinuating that President Biden is a racist because he wants to protect voting rights for all.

Sen. Graham has put on quite the racist tour de force lately. Earlier this weekend, he and other Republican Senators were on an armed boat along the border pushing their racist fearmongering about immigration.

The person who is sick in this conversation isn’t President Graham. It is Sen. Graham whose comments made it clear that racism is motivating this crackdown on voting, and racism will be used to defend the GOP’s actions.

