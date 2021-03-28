Trump’s Pardon Is Worthless As Steve Bannon Is Under Investigation For Fraud In NY

New York prosecutors are investigating former Trump advisor Steve Bannon for fraud, as Trump’s pardon does not apply to state and local cases.

Bloomberg News reported:



The New York attorney general has been investigating former White House strategist Steve Bannon, who was pardoned by Donald Trump on his last day as president, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Letitia James, New York’s top law enforcement officer, has been working with Manhattan prosecutors who in February started gathering information in a probe into whether Bannon defrauded contributors for “We Build the Wall,” said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing the matter.

Steve Bannon was indicted and taken into federal custody in August of 2020 on federal fraud charges related to the “Build The Wall” scam. Trump pardoned Bannon in the final hours of his presidency, but in a scenario that is likely to play out regularly with those who Trump pardoned, his presidential pardons do apply to state and local prosecutions.

Bannon could still end up in prison for fraud.

By the time the 2024 presidential election rolls around, it is possible to likely that many of Trump’s advisers in the 2016 campaign, and maybe even Trump himself, will be convicted felons.

Without Trump in the White House to protect them, justice is coming for Steve Bannon and other Trump allies.

