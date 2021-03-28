Maine Republican Party Refuses To Censure Susan Collins For Voting To Convict Trump

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) voted to convict Trump of inciting the January 6th insurrection, and the Maine Republican Party rejected censuring her.

The Bangor Daily News reported:

The Maine Republican Party overwhelmingly voted on Saturday to reject a censure of U.S. Sen. Susan Collins after outcry from conservatives over her vote to convict former President Donald Trump on an impeachment charge.

The 41-19 vote of the party’s state committee ended nearly a month and a half of behind-the-scenes wrangling over whether to denounce the moderate fifth-term senator, who won reelection in a heavily nationalized 2020 race. Collins is the lone Republican serving in high office in Maine and the last one in federal office in New England.

Censure motions against the Republican senators who voted to convict Trump at his second impeachment trial have been all the rage in state parties, but Maine along with Utah have bucked the trend.

Collins is one of the very few Republican federal officeholders in the entire New England region. Although she and her transparently fake cries for bipartisanship are grating she also did vote to convict Trump the second time around, and she is much more in step with her state’s Republicans than Trump.

Donald Trump’s stranglehold on the Republican Party is not comprehensive. One of the points that are worth watching is how Trump’s grip on the party weakens now that he is no longer in office and has no real way to punish those who challenge him.

Trump wants revenge against those Republican Senators who voted to convict him, but it won’t happening in Maine, where Collins is stronger than Trump.

