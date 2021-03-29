Biden on Trump’s Potential Visit to the Border: I Don’t Care What He Does

Joe Biden has had a very successful start to his presidency. Americans are getting vaccinated at an incredible rate. A recent poll conducted by Ipsos and ABC News found that 72% of voters approve of Biden’s handling of the pandemic.

Biden has also done a good job of helping people who were struggling financially due to COVID-19. The stimulus bill he passed earlier this month was wildly popular with a large majority of Americans supporting the measure.

Republicans are desperate to take the air out of Biden’s strong start. They’ve decided the best way to do so was to focus on the border. 18 GOP senators visited the US/Mexican border last week.

Donald Trump has been sitting at home stewing about how much more popular Biden is than he was. So he spent a large part of his weekend calling in to complain about Biden.

The 45th president told Jeanine Pirro on Friday, “Well, a lot of people want me to. The Border Patrol and all of the people of ICE. They want me there, they asked me to go. And I sort of feel I owe it to them. They are great people doing an incredible job.”

A bemused Biden was asked about the comments from the former president on Monday. He certainly didn’t seem worried about them. “We are putting in place a plan that I feel very confident about, and I don’t care what the other guy does,” he told reporters.