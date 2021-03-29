Trump Terrorist Wears I Was There T-Shirt When FBI Comes To Arrest Him

In another sign that the Trump terrorists are not the best and the brightest, a man wore a t-shirt that said I was there with Trump’s picture on it when the FBI came to arrest him.

Via The AP:

Garret Miller didn’t speak to the law enforcement officers who arrested him on charges he stormed the U.S. Capitol in January, but the T-shirt he was wearing at his Dallas home that day sent a clear and possibly incriminating message.

Miller’s shirt had a photograph of former President Donald Trump, and it said “Take America Back” and “I Was There, Washington D.C., January 6, 2021,” federal prosecutors noted in a court filing Monday.

Miller’s right to remain silent wasn’t in play because his t-shirt did all of the talking for him. The suspect tried to overthrow the government, yet told his mother in a call that he feels like he did nothing wrong.

In case prosecutors needed any more evidence, Miller posted a selfie inside the Capitol and wrote on Facebook that he just wanted to incriminate himself a little bit.

Trump was upset because his terrorists looked low class, but what he really should have been worried about was that the people who attacked the Capitol appear to be idiots.

The Trump terrorists think that they did nothing wrong, and are proud of their actions.

The delusions are still being spread daily, and one gets the sense that America was saved on January 6, because Trump’s terrorists were as smart as their leader.

